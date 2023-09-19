iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,579 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 373,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 161,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 3,845,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

