iShares Biotechnology ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of 294% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,184 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 845,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,463. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

