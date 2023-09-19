iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 347,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,308. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

