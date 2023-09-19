iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,705,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

