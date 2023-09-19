iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.08 and last traded at C$17.13. 214,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 414,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.30.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th.

