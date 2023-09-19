iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 82,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,034,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.37. 52,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.39. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

