Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 3.4%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 17,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 60,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.