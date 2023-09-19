Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 3.4%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 17,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 60,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
