Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $494.34 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Kava has a total market cap of $494.34 million and $15.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00027722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 778,396,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,593,129 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.