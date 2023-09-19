Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $10.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keystone Law Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON KEYS opened at GBX 484.20 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 380 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 554 ($6.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.06. The company has a market cap of £152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 3,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £12,900 ($15,979.19). Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading

