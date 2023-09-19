Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 3.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 91,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 433,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 82.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $555,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 54.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.