KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 2%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €53.60 ($57.02) and last traded at €53.90 ($57.34). 4,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.00 ($58.51).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.58.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

