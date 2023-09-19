Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,219,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,708,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,269.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Leonardo Price Performance

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo stock remained flat at $15.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

See Also

