Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.30

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
