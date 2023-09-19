LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $55.01 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 960,651,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,541,765 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

