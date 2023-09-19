Lynch & Associates IN Has $430,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. 1,246,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,158. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

