Lynch & Associates IN Trims Holdings in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.14% of ECB Bancorp worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECBK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

ECB Bancorp Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.