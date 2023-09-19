MagnetGold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $73.90 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $73.90 million and approximately $9,643.51 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

