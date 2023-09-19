Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.58 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and $13,287.17 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,151.23 or 1.00031955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000423 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,368.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

