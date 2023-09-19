Mammoth (MMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.08 or 0.99993817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.