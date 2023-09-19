Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s 9th Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,267 shares of company stock worth $164,793,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.78. 544,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,239. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $387.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

