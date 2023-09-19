Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 4.8%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $258.86 and last traded at $259.94. 245,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 333,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,885. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.