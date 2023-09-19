Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Megaworld Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Megaworld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.