Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cantor Fitzgerald

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MTA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 195,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter worth $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 291,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

