MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading Up 4.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.60 and last traded at $202.44. Approximately 94,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 46,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.20.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

