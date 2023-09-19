Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 2,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsui Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MITUY

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.