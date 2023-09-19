Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,485

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,485 ($18.39) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mondi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,355 ($16.78) to GBX 1,338 ($16.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MONDY
Mondi Stock Up 4.3 %
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
See Also
