Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Raised by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13,331.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 39.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 201,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 1,513,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. MKM Partners upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

