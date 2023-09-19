Moonbeam Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $126.23 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00027388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,085,150,246 coins and its circulating supply is 739,072,234 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

