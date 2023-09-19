MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 146546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.35.
MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.
