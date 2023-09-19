Nano Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $82.93 million and $771,858.93 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,270.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00246146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00806542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00543814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00057629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00116345 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

