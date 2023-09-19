NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $39.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.10990719 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $44,195,601.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

