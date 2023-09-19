Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 1.8%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €58.08 ($61.79) and last traded at €58.26 ($61.98). Approximately 82,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.32 ($63.11).

Nemetschek Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.26.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

