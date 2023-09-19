Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

