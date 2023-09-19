NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

NRW Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

