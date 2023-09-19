Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.