Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,906 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Okta Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,079. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

