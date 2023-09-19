Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 5,340,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,900. The stock has a market cap of $308.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

