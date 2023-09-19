Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 0.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $56.79. 3,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.