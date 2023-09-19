Osmosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $165.86 million and $2.90 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.
