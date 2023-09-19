Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Down 0.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.08. 27,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 25,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

