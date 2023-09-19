Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Up 1.6%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 2,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

