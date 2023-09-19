Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 7.1%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 866,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 340,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Pelatro Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £608,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.

