Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Shares Down 0.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. 67,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 156,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,443,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 95,319 shares of company stock valued at $284,832 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

