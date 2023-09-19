Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $12.98. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 238 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $869.73 million, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

