Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $12.98. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 238 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharming Group
Pharming Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.