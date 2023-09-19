Philcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,013.62 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $7,013.62 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

