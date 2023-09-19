Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 3.5%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 109,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 193,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
View Our Latest Report on PILBF
Pilbara Minerals Trading Down 3.5 %
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.