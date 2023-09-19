Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.94 ($0.23), with a volume of 1614039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.40 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.34.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

