Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Down 2.6%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €47.53 ($50.56) and last traded at €47.74 ($50.79). 1,490,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.01 ($52.14).

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.55.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

