Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 338,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,463,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

