PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 3.7%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 1,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.