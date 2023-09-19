PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 3.7%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 1,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.
